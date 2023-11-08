Pics: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Attend Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party

On Tuesday, 7 November, film producer Ramesh Taurani hosted a pre-Diwali party for his industry friends in Mumbai. The star-studded event was attended by prominent Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, and Rakesh Roshan, among others.
The stars put their best fashion foot forward for the party.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD