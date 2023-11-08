ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Attend Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party

Film producer Ramesh Taurani hosted a pre-Diwali party for his industry friends in Mumbai.

Pics: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Attend Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party
On Tuesday, 7 November, film producer Ramesh Taurani hosted a pre-Diwali party for his industry friends in Mumbai. The star-studded event was attended by prominent Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, and Rakesh Roshan, among others.

The stars put their best fashion foot forward for the party.

