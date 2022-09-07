ADVERTISEMENT
Pics: Rashmika Mandanna, Ekta Kapoor & Neena Gupta Visit Lalbaugcha Raja
Goodbye is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on 7 October 2022.
Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta and Ekta Kapoor who are all collaborating for the film Goodbye were spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja. As Ganesh puja draws to a close the group were seen praying to Ganpati Bappa. The three were all smiles during the occasion and posed for the cameras. Rashmika wore a kurti with red patterns on it while Neena wore a yellow ensemble. Ekta Kapoor was spotted sporting a white salwar kameez.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×