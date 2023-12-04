Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol Party After To Celebrate 'Animal' Success

Join Us On:

'Animal' is a raging success at the box office.

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal is a raging hit at the box office. The film surpassed Rs 100 crore worldwide on its Day 1 of release, and the film’s actors and director — Ranbir, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Sandeep Vanga Reddy came together for a success bash.

  • 01/03

    Ranbir Kapoor at the success bash. 

    (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Ranbir Kapoor at the success bash.&nbsp;</p></div>
  • 02/03

    Bobby Deol at the party

    (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Bobby Deol at the party</p></div>
  • 03/03

    Anil Kapoor with others. 

    (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Anil Kapoor with others.&nbsp;</p></div>
Animal Box Office Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor Film Mints ₹360 Crore Worldwide

