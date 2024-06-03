ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Ranbir, Alia & Raha Return After Anant Ambani's Pre-Wedding Celebrations

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Hindi Female

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, with their daughter Raha, returned to Mumbai after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Italy. The Ambani family hosted a four-day gala on a luxury cruise, including a grand event in Portofino. The family was photographed by paparazzi at Mumbai's Kalina private airport. Check out the couple's airport outfits.

Topics:  Alia Bhatt   Ranbir Kapoor  

