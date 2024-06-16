ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Radhika Merchant Wears Custom Dress Featuring Anant Ambani's Love Letter

Radhika Merchant wore a dress with Anant Ambani's love letter printed on it for their pre-wedding event.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, who are all set to tie the knot in July this year, celebrated their lavish pre-wedding event in Europe, earlier this month. For one of the cruise events, Radhika wore a custom made dress by London designer Robert Wun, which featured Anant's hand-written love letter to her.

Sharing a few pictures of her outfit on Instagram, Rhea Kapoor wrote, "The love letter. Recreating the brides letter to the groom on lengths of French chiffon incrusted with crystals with @robertwun; styled with @shereenlovebug; team; @iambidipto_ @chandnimodha_; captured @thehouseofpixels."

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Radhika Merchant 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×