Pics: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Celebrate Holi With Daughter Malti in India

Priyanka and Nick Jonas celebrated Holi with the Chopra family this year.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Holi with their daughter Malti Marie in India this year. The couple spent the day with the Chopra family who hosted an intimate Holi party for them.

Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, cousin Mannara Chopra, and brother Siddharth Chopra were also part of the colourful celebration. Nick, Priyanka and Malti were all seen twinning in white outfits.

Topics:  Priyanka Chopra   Nick Jonas 

