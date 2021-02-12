Pics: Neetu, Karisma, Babita Kapoor at Rajiv Kapoor's Prayer Meet

Actor-filmmaker and late Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor's youngest son Rajiv Kapoor recently passed away at a hospital near his Chembur residence after a heart attack. He was 58.

On Friday, 12 February, the Kapoor family assembled at late Rajiv's Kapoor's house for the prayer meet. Neetu Kapoor, Karisma, Babita Kapoor were present.

Some time back, the Kapoor family issued a statement saying that Rajiv Kapoor's Chautha won't be held owing to the coronavirus pandemic. "Due to the current pandemic circumstances, there will be no chautha held for the Late Mr. Rajiv Kapoor for safety reasons.May his soul rest in peace. The entire Raj Kapoor family is a part of your grief too," the statement read.