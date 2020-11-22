View Fullscreen
1/4

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma spotted on the sets of an advertisement in Mumbai.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Mom-to-be Anushka Back in Mumbai, Spotted Shooting For Ad

Anushka and Virat are expecting their first child in January.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma accompanied Virat Kohli to Dubai for the Indian Premier League (IPL). The duo are back in Mumbai, as Anushka was recently spotted in the city shooting for an advertisement.

The actor was clicked getting off from her vanity. Sporting a green dress, Anushka and the other people on set ensured they take all precautions against coronavirus.

Take a look at the photos:

Also Read
Virat's Birthday Ends on a Perfect Note With Anushka's Wish
Virat's Birthday Ends on a Perfect Note With Anushka's Wish

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child in January. Anushka recently took to social media to share photos of her all decked out for Diwali.

Also Read
Anushka Is All Praise for Couple Running 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in Delhi
Anushka Is All Praise for Couple Running 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in Delhi

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!