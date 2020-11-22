View Fullscreen
Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma spotted on the sets of an advertisement in Mumbai.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Pics: Mom-to-be Anushka Back in Mumbai, Spotted Shooting For Ad
Anushka and Virat are expecting their first child in January.
Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma accompanied Virat Kohli to Dubai for the Indian Premier League (IPL). The duo are back in Mumbai, as Anushka was recently spotted in the city shooting for an advertisement.
The actor was clicked getting off from her vanity. Sporting a green dress, Anushka and the other people on set ensured they take all precautions against coronavirus.
Take a look at the photos:
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child in January. Anushka recently took to social media to share photos of her all decked out for Diwali.
