ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt Attended Subhash Ghai's Wedding Anniversary

Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit attended Subhash Ghai and Mukta's wedding anniversary in Mumbai.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Pics: Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt Attended Subhash Ghai's Wedding Anniversary
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Dr Shriram Nene attended Subhash Ghai and Mukta Ghai's wedding anniversary in Mumbai. The filmmaker and his wife hosted a grand dinner party in Mumbai to celebrate their wedding anniversary. The night was attended by Ghai's Khalnayak actors

Also Read

Pics: Vidya Balan, Salman, Rani, Madhuri Attend Hema Malini's 75th B'day Bash

Pics: Vidya Balan, Salman, Rani, Madhuri Attend Hema Malini's 75th B'day Bash

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Madhuri Dixit   Subhash Ghai 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×