ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: 'Love Aaj Kal' Actor Arushi Sharma Ties the Knot With Vaibhav Vishant

Arushi Sharma and Vaibhav Vishant tied the knot on 18 April.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Actor Arushi Sharma, known for her role in Love Aaj Kal, has tied the knot with casting director Vaibhav Vishant. The couple took to social media on 22 April to announce the news with some dreamy pictures from their wedding.

They captioned their post, "Forever etched in the fabric of time-18.04.2024. In a quiet corner of the world, with the mountains as our witness we whispered promises in each other’s tender embrace. Thank you everyone for filling our hearts with so much joy and blessings."

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Bollywood 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×