Pics: Khushi, Janhvi & Others Attend Anil Kapoor's Birthday Party

Anil Kapoor celebrated his 66th birthday on 24 December at his residence in Mumbai. The veteran actor looked dashing in a black ensemble. The Kapoor sisters, Anshula, Janhvi, Khushi and Shanaya attended Anil's birthday party. Anshula opted for a red dress, Janhvi looked stunning in a silver short dress, while Khushi and Shanaya wore yellow and white bodycon outfits, respectively.