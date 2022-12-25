ADVERTISEMENT
Pics: Khushi, Janhvi & Others Attend Anil Kapoor's Birthday Party
Anil Kapoor turned 66 on 24 December.
Anil Kapoor celebrated his 66th birthday on 24 December at his residence in Mumbai. The veteran actor looked dashing in a black ensemble. The Kapoor sisters, Anshula, Janhvi, Khushi and Shanaya attended Anil's birthday party. Anshula opted for a red dress, Janhvi looked stunning in a silver short dress, while Khushi and Shanaya wore yellow and white bodycon outfits, respectively.
Topics: Khushi Kapoor Anil Kapoor Birthday
