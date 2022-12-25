ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Khushi, Janhvi & Others Attend Anil Kapoor's Birthday Party

Anil Kapoor turned 66 on 24 December.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

Anil Kapoor celebrated his 66th birthday on 24 December at his residence in Mumbai. The veteran actor looked dashing in a black ensemble. The Kapoor sisters, Anshula, Janhvi, Khushi and Shanaya attended Anil's birthday party. Anshula opted for a red dress, Janhvi looked stunning in a silver short dress, while Khushi and Shanaya wore yellow and white bodycon outfits, respectively.

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×