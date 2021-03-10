View Fullscreen
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan clicked in Mumbai's Bandra.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Pics: Kareena, Saif Spotted First Time Since Baby's Birth
They welcomed their second son on 21 February.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were recently clicked in Mumbai's Bandra, as they stepped out of the house for the first time since the birth of their second baby. The couple welcomed their second son on 21 February.
While Kareena wore a blue kaftan, Saif was seen n a white tee and cargo shorts. They took their new car out for a test drive.
On International Women's Day (8 March), Kareena shared the first photo of her newborn.
