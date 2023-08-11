ADVERTISEMENT
Pics: Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan and Anurag Kashyap Join IFFM Inauguration Panel

The 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne began in Melbourne on 11 August.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) commenced on Friday, 11 August, with an inauguration press conference. Several Bollywood celebrities were part of the IFFM inauguration panel, including filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar, Anjali Menon, and actors Vijay Varma, Rani Mukerji, Kartik Aaryan, and Mrunal Thakur, among others.

Topics:  Karan Johar   Rani Mukerji   Anurag Basu 

