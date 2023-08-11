Pics: Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan and Anurag Kashyap Join IFFM Inauguration Panel

The 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) commenced on Friday, 11 August, with an inauguration press conference. Several Bollywood celebrities were part of the IFFM inauguration panel, including filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar, Anjali Menon, and actors Vijay Varma, Rani Mukerji, Kartik Aaryan, and Mrunal Thakur, among others.
