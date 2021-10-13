ADVERTISEMENT
Veteran actor Tanuja with daughters Kajol & Tanishaa at a Durga Puja pandal.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Pics: Kajol Celebrates Durga Puja With Mom Tanuja, Sister Tanishaa
Kajol was seen at a Durga Puja mandap with her mother Tanuja and other family members.
Kajol is busy celebrating Durga Puja with her family. After spending time with her cousin Sharbani Mukherjee and her uncle on Tuesday, Kajol stepped out on Wednesday with her mother and veteran actor Tanuja and sister Tanishaa Mukerji. All three were decked out for Ashtami in colourful sarees. Kajol's son Yug also accompanied them.
Take a look at the photos.
ADVERTISEMENT