Nushrratt Bharuccha strikes a pose with Manish Malhotra.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Pics: Janhvi, Kartik, Kriti Party at Manish Malhotra's House
Ahead of New Year, Manish Malhotra hosted a grand dinner at his place.
Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Janhvi Kapoor were among the celebrities who were part of designer Manish Malhotra's grand dinner on Wednesday, 30 December. Photos and videos have been shared by all of them, wherein we see the actors having a gala time.
Manish Malhotra shared a photo with Kriti, Jacqueline, Vaani Kapoor and Nushrratt Bharrucha and wrote, "Looking at #2021 With the fabulous and amazing girls".
Another photo shows Manish with Kartik, Kriti, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor.
Take a look at some of the other photos:
