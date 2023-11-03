Pics: Inside Sussane Khan's Spooky-Themed Birthday Celebration With Preity Zinta

Sussanne Khan turned 48 in October of this year. The interior designer hosted a grand Halloween-birthday party for her industry friends on 2 November.
Most celebrities dressed up in spooky outfits and wore dramatic make-up for the party. Actors such as Preity Zinta, Abhay Deol, Esha Deol, and Zaid Khan also joined the celebration.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Sussanne Khan
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD