Pics: Inside Sussane Khan's Spooky-Themed Birthday Celebration With Preity Zinta

Sussanne Khan turned 48 in October this year.

Sussanne Khan turned 48 in October of this year. The interior designer hosted a grand Halloween-birthday party for her industry friends on 2 November.

Most celebrities dressed up in spooky outfits and wore dramatic make-up for the party. Actors such as Preity Zinta, Abhay Deol, Esha Deol, and Zaid Khan also joined the celebration.

