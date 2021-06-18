Akshay Kumar shakes a leg with BSF jawans at Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Pics: Glimpses of Akshay Kumar's 'Memorable' Day With BSF Jawans
Akshay Kumar visited Tulail area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez Valley of J&K's Bandipora.
On Thursday, Akshay Kumar visited Tulail area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. The actor interacted with the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans, danced with them, played volleyball and had a lot of fun.
Akshay took to Twitter to write about the memorable day. "Spent a memorable day with the @BSF_India bravehearts guarding the borders today. Coming here is always a humbling experience… meeting the real heroes. My heart is filled with nothing but respect", he wrote.
Some glimpses from Akshay's visit.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.