Pics: Glimpses of Akshay Kumar's 'Memorable' Day With BSF Jawans

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar visited Tulail area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. The actor interacted with the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans, danced with them, played volleyball and had a lot of fun.

Akshay took to Twitter to write about the memorable day. "Spent a memorable day with the @BSF_India bravehearts guarding the borders today. Coming here is always a humbling experience… meeting the real heroes. My heart is filled with nothing but respect", he wrote.

Some glimpses from Akshay's visit.