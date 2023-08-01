Pics: Disha Patani Looks Ethereal In Dolly J's Silver Ensemble at ICW 2023

Disha Patani turned showstopper for ace fashion designer Dolly J on the seventh day of the ongoing India Couture Week in New Delhi. The actor walked the ramp in a stunning silver ensemble consisting of a shimmery bralette top and a thigh-high slit skirt.
The actor looked stunned in dramatic make-up and silver jewellery that complemented her look.
Topics: Disha Patani
