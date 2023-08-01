ADVERTISEMENT
Pics: Disha Patani Looks Ethereal In Dolly J's Silver Ensemble at ICW 2023

Disha Patani graced the ICW ramp on Monday, 31 July.

Disha Patani turned showstopper for ace fashion designer Dolly J on the seventh day of the ongoing India Couture Week in New Delhi. The actor walked the ramp in a stunning silver ensemble consisting of a shimmery bralette top and a thigh-high slit skirt.

The actor looked stunned in dramatic make-up and silver jewellery that complemented her look.

Topics:  Disha Patani 

