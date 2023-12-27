Join Us On:
Pics: Bobby Deol & Others Celebrate Salman Khan's Birthday

The actor celebrated his birthday with his niece, Ayat.

Pics: Bobby Deol & Others Celebrate Salman Khan's Birthday
Actor Salman Khan rang in his 58th birthday with a party. Salman, who shares his birthday with his niece Ayat, was seen cutting a birthday cake with Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma’s daughter at their joint celebrations some days ago.

Bobby Deol shared some pics as well.

Topics:  Salman Khan   Bobby Deol 

