Malaika Arora at the Panday residence
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
In Pics: Malaika Arora, Ishaan Khatter & Others Visit Ananya Panday & Family
Malaika's sister Amrita Arora and her husband, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and wife Poonam Sinha also visited.
Actor Chunky Panday's mother Snehlata Panday passed away, aged 85. Snehlata's granddaughter Ananya Panday shared several pictures of her on Instagram.
Malaika's sister Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak also visited. Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and wife Poonam Sinha were also spotted. Actor Ananya Panday wrote in her tribute to her grandmother, "Rest in power, my angel. When she was born the doctors said she wouldn’t live beyond a few years because of a defected heart valve, but my Dadi lived and how."
Chunky performed the last rites for his mother on Saturday and he was joined by his friends Neelam Kothari Soni and Sameer Soni, and his nephew Ahaan Panday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.