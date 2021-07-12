In Pics: Malaika Arora, Ishaan Khatter & Others Visit Ananya Panday & Family

Actor Chunky Panday's mother Snehlata Panday passed away, aged 85. Snehlata's granddaughter Ananya Panday shared several pictures of her on Instagram.

Malaika's sister Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak also visited. Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and wife Poonam Sinha were also spotted. Actor Ananya Panday wrote in her tribute to her grandmother, "Rest in power, my angel. When she was born the doctors said she wouldn’t live beyond a few years because of a defected heart valve, but my Dadi lived and how."

Chunky performed the last rites for his mother on Saturday and he was joined by his friends Neelam Kothari Soni and Sameer Soni, and his nephew Ahaan Panday.