Pics: Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan Celebrate Holi With Granddaughter Navya

Navya Nanda took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the colourful celebration.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrated Holi with their daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Nanda Naveli. Taking to Instagram on Monday, 25 March, Navya shared a glimpse of the colourful celebration with her family.

In her carousel post, Navya could be seen hugging her grandparents. In another picture, Jaya could be seen playing with a water gun. Navya also shared a picture of the delicious spread of lunch that they had.

