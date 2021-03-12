Pics: Alia Bhatt & Ayan Mukerji Visit Temple on Maha Shivratri

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji visited the Mukteshwar Temple in Mumbai's Juhu. Alia looked stunning in a red traditional ensemble while Ayan chose an all-white outfit. On Thursday, 11 March, Alia had confirmed that she tested negative for COVID-19 and is back to work. Ranbir Kapoor is currently recovering from coronavirus.

A video of Alia speaking to the paparazzi is doing the rounds on social media. When the paps asked as to what she prayed for, Alia replied, "Haan maanga par bata nahi sakti (I did, but I cannot tell you what I prayed for).”