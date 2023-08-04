'About Last Night': Aaliyah Kashyap Shares Photos From Her Engagement Party

ADVERTISEMENT
Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and fiancée Shane Gregoire hosted a lavish engagement party.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to her fiancée Shane Gregoire earlier this year. On Thursday, the couple hosted a lavish engagement party. The duo looked gorgeous at the event and Aaliyah took to her Instagram to share pictures of their respective ensembles and more. She captioned the post, "about last night" and another post, "my heart."

Topics:  Aaliyah Kashyap 

