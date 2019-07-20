Remembering Congress Loyalist & 3-Time Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit
Sheila Dikshit passed at the age of 81 on Saturday, 20 July.&nbsp;
Sheila Dikshit passed at the age of 81 on Saturday, 20 July. (Photo: IANS)

Remembering Congress Loyalist & 3-Time Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit

The Quint
Photos

After former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday, 20 June 2019, many on Twitter recalled her contribution in the national capital, and leaders remembered her for her warm personality.

In her political career, which spanned more than three-decades, she was known as a tall Congresswoman and the chief minister who transformed the face of Delhi.

Here is a look at her life as a politician:

Also Read : Three-time Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit dead, tributes pour in

Loading...

Delhi’s Chief Minister (1998-2013)

She was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1984 from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh, and served under Rajiv Gandhi as the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and later as a Minister of State in the Prime Minister's office.

Later, she assumed office as the chief minister of Delhi in 1998 and held the post for 15 long years.

Then Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit with the newly elected state cabinet ministers in 2001.
Then Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit with the newly elected state cabinet ministers in 2001.
(Photo: PTI)
Sheila Dikshit is seen with senior BJP leader LK Advani&nbsp; in 2003.
Sheila Dikshit is seen with senior BJP leader LK Advani  in 2003.
(Photo: PTI)
Sheila Dikshit with former PM Atal Bihari Bajpai in 2003.&nbsp;
Sheila Dikshit with former PM Atal Bihari Bajpai in 2003. 
(Photo: PTI)
Sheila Dikshit with then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi in 2012.&nbsp;
Sheila Dikshit with then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi in 2012. 
(Photo: PTI)
Sheila Dikshit and PM Modi.
Sheila Dikshit and PM Modi.
(Photo Courtesy: IANS)

A Congress Bigwig

A loyalist of the Congress party, she worked closely with Rajiv, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi and Sheila Dikshit in Delhi, ahead of 2019 LS polls.
Rahul Gandhi and Sheila Dikshit in Delhi, ahead of 2019 LS polls.
(Photo Courtesy: IANS)
Congress Chairperson Sonia Gandhi with Sheila Dikshit in 2018.
Congress Chairperson Sonia Gandhi with Sheila Dikshit in 2018.
(Photo: PTI)
Sheila Dikshit with former Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken.
Sheila Dikshit with former Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Ajay Maken)
Sheila Dikshit with former Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken.
Sheila Dikshit with former Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Ajay Maken)
Sheila Dikshit with Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari.
Sheila Dikshit with Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari.
(Photo Courtesy: IANS)
Sheila Dikshit with Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari.
Sheila Dikshit with Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari.
(Photo: IANS)

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

(This story was first published on 20 July 2019 and has been reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark the birth anniversary of the former chief minister)

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our Photos section for more stories.

    Loading...