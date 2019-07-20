Remembering Congress Loyalist & 3-Time Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit
After former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday, 20 June 2019, many on Twitter recalled her contribution in the national capital, and leaders remembered her for her warm personality.
In her political career, which spanned more than three-decades, she was known as a tall Congresswoman and the chief minister who transformed the face of Delhi.
Here is a look at her life as a politician:
Delhi’s Chief Minister (1998-2013)
She was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1984 from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh, and served under Rajiv Gandhi as the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and later as a Minister of State in the Prime Minister's office.
Later, she assumed office as the chief minister of Delhi in 1998 and held the post for 15 long years.
A Congress Bigwig
A loyalist of the Congress party, she worked closely with Rajiv, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.
