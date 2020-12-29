Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Mumbai Airport.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Pics: Ranveer and Deepika Twin in Matching Airport Looks
The couple were spotted wearing coordinated brown outfits at Mumbai Airport.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh appear to be heading out of the city ahead of the new year. The couple were spotted at Mumbai Airport dressed in coordinated brown outfits. Deepika wore a beige jumpsuit with a long, dark brown coat, matching boots and a quilted handbag. Ranveer was dressed head to toe in checks with a beige coat and dark brown sneakers.
Deepika has been shooting in Mumbai and Alibaug for Shakun Batra's upcoming untitled film, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Ranveer has been shooting for Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, an adaptation of Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. The actor recently shared a photo from the sets.
Besides Ranveer Singh, Cirkus features an ensemble cast of Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar and Murli Sharma. Production will take place across Mumbai, Ooty and Goa. The film is expected to release in late 2021.
