Photos: Rajkummar Rao, Guneet Monga & Others Attend OTTPlay Changemakers Awards

The first edition of the OTTplay Changemakers Awards was held in Mumbai on Sunday, 26 March.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

Several celebrities from the film industry put their best fashion foot forward to attend the first edition of the OTTplay Changemakers Awards on Sunday, 26 March, in Mumbai.

Actors, filmmakers, and content creators such as Rajkummar Rao, Guneet Monga, Urfi Javed, Prajakta Koli, and Gulshan Grover, among others, also attended the awards night.

Here are some pictures:

Topics:  Guneet Monga   Rajkummar Rao   Uorfi Javed 

