Photos: Priyanka Chopra Arrives in Mumbai With Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra is likely to attend an event for Bulgari in Mumbai.

Priyanka Chopra is back home. The actor arrived in Mumbai on Thursday, 14 March. This time, she was accompanied by her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka was seen in an all-black attire, and Malti was in a little checkered jumpsuit.

The actor posed happily for the paparazzi stationed outside the airport. Priyanka is likely to attend a Bulgari event in Mumbai, since she is the global ambassador for the jewellery brand.

