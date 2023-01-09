ADVERTISEMENT
Photos: PM Modi Inaugurates Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Convention 2023 In Indore
Look at the pictures from the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Convention 2023 that was inaugurated by PM Modi
i
The 17th edition of the 'Pravasi Bharatiya Divas' convention was conducted in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city. The convention is scheduled from 8 to 10 January 2023, from Sunday under the theme 'Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal', an official said. Here are a few pictures from the event.
ADVERTISEMENT
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Published:
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×