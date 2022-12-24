ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Isha Ambani Returns To Mumbai With Twins
Isha Ambani recently returned from the US with her children.
Isha Ambani arrived with her children from the US on 24 December 2022. Isha gave birth to twins on 19 November. The newborn babies reportedly were welcomed by the Ambani and Piramal families at Isha's Worli residence. The Ambanis were all smiles for the media present but heavy security was deployed in the area. The name of the baby girl is Aadiya and the boy is Krishna.
ADVERTISEMENT
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Mukesh Ambani Isha Ambani
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×