Karnataka Polls in Snapshots: Some Voters Hope for Change, Others Feel Let Down

The voting for 224 member Legislative Assembly in Karnataka commenced today on 10 May. Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.
The main political parties contesting are the BJP, Congress, and JD(S), which will contest at a total of 58,545 polling stations across the state. The magic figure to form government in the state is 113 seats.
ADVERTISEMENT
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)