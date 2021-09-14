ADVERTISEMENT
Ekta Kapoor's brother, actor&nbsp;Tusshar Kapoor arrives for the Visarjan.

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Ekta Kapoor Performs Ganesh Visarjan With Tusshar Kapoor, Jeetendra

Ekta Kapoor had earlier invited her friends from the industry for Ganpati Darshan.

This year, Ekta Kapoor performed the ceremonial Ganesh Visarjan with her brother Tusshar Kapoor and father Jitendra. After Ekta Kapoor had welcomed Ganpati to her home, several of her friends from the industry visited her for Ganpati Darshan. For the visarjan, Ekta wore a white kurta while Tusshar Kapoor wore a blue-and-white plaid shirt.

Take a look at the pictures.

