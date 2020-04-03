Bored Photographer Uses Random Objects to Create Aesthetic Shots
If you are a photographer or just bored at home, here are hacks to create beautiful pictures from everyday objects.&nbsp;
If you are a photographer or just bored at home, here are hacks to create beautiful pictures from everyday objects. (Photo Courtesy: Prashanth Bionic)

Bored Photographer Uses Random Objects to Create Aesthetic Shots

Smitha TK
Photos

On a regular day, photographer Prashanth Ravi — aka Prashanth ‘Bionic,’ as he likes to call himself — will be on a flight or a train, chasing the light rays. After a rigorous line of assignments for weddings, modelling, pre-wedding shoots in Pune, Delhi, Kerala, Jaipur, Mysore and Telangana in February, the last 30 days have been a dampener.

Are you too like Prashant in life and hate that you are not able to capture pictures of the outside world? Then here are a few tricks you can learn from him and give a shot.

(Photo Courtesy: Prashanth Bionic)
(Photo Courtesy: Prashanth Bionic)
(Photo Courtesy: Prashanth Bionic)

Also Read : In Photos: Migrant Workers Across India Journey Back Home

Loading...
Staring at the sky has been Prashant’s favourite past time and he clicked this brilliant picture on one of those evenings.
Staring at the sky has been Prashant’s favourite past time and he clicked this brilliant picture on one of those evenings.
(Photo Courtesy: Prashanth Bionic)
A pen stand, a small sketch, incense sticks and the rays of the afternoon is what made this happen.
A pen stand, a small sketch, incense sticks and the rays of the afternoon is what made this happen.
(Photo Courtesy: Prashanth Bionic)

Also Read : Photos: From Shaheen Bagh to Jamia, Sites Cleared Citing COVID-19

How to avoid sibling wars at home? Make him the subject!
How to avoid sibling wars at home? Make him the subject!
(Photo Courtesy: Prashanth Bionic)
When Prashant’s mother was chopping lemons, he decided to bring in a patterened basket and let teh light
When Prashant’s mother was chopping lemons, he decided to bring in a patterened basket and let teh light
(Photo Courtesy: Prashanth Bionic)

Also Read : Italy Lockdown: No, Photos of Dolphins & Swans Are Not From Venice

This fish has been a home pet for years and so Prashanth figured why not document things in his house that give him the small joys of life.
This fish has been a home pet for years and so Prashanth figured why not document things in his house that give him the small joys of life.
(Photo Courtesy: Prashanth Bionic)
Shot this Ganesh Idol in the pooja room with a patterned basket and a tubelight.
Shot this Ganesh Idol in the pooja room with a patterned basket and a tubelight.
(Photo Courtesy: Prashanth Bionic)

Also Read : Cheti Chand 2020 Wishes, Messages, and Photos For Friends & Family

Hidden inside a bedsheet on the terrace so that the pigeons don’t realise a human is sitting right next to them. The idea was to symbolise the present world we are living in where we humans are caged and the birds are flying free.
Hidden inside a bedsheet on the terrace so that the pigeons don’t realise a human is sitting right next to them. The idea was to symbolise the present world we are living in where we humans are caged and the birds are flying free.
(Photo Courtesy: Prashanth Bionic)

Also Read : ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood’ Is Delightful and Touching

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our Photos section for more stories.

Loading...