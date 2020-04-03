Bored Photographer Uses Random Objects to Create Aesthetic Shots
On a regular day, photographer Prashanth Ravi — aka Prashanth ‘Bionic,’ as he likes to call himself — will be on a flight or a train, chasing the light rays. After a rigorous line of assignments for weddings, modelling, pre-wedding shoots in Pune, Delhi, Kerala, Jaipur, Mysore and Telangana in February, the last 30 days have been a dampener.
Are you too like Prashant in life and hate that you are not able to capture pictures of the outside world? Then here are a few tricks you can learn from him and give a shot.
Loading...
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)