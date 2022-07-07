Dry Delhi – Where Water Comes at a Price
With many parts of Delhi facing water scarcity, here's a look at how people living in slums survive the summers.
Every summer, Delhi reels under a perennial water crisis. The drying Yamuna and extreme summers are making matters worse with each passing year.
I spent two days in two urban slums in Delhi – Kusumpahari and Sanjay Gandhi Camp. These areas don't have piped water supply and depend on tankers for drinking water.
The tanker comes every day but there's no fixed time for its arrival. It's mostly the women who spend hours just waiting for the tanker to arrive; in fact, their whole day revolves around the tanker's arrival.
More than 600 families live in this slum, and for them, one tanker is just not enough. Throughout the day, almost 35 tankers come to these areas to provide potable water.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.