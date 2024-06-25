ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Paris Fashion Week 2024: Janhvi Kapoor Makes A Dramatic Debut For Rahul Mishra

Janhvi Kapoor was dressed in a black mermaid skirt and a matching strapless blouse designed by Rahul Mishra.

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut at the Paris Haute Couture Week 2024 on Monday, 24 June. The actor walked the ramp for celebrity designer Rahul Mishra to showcase his new collection at the event.

Janhvi was dressed in a shimmery black mermaid skirt that was paired with a black sequinned strapless blouse. The actor wore dark and dramatic makeup to complement her look and highlight her facial features.

