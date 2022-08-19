Take A Walk Through the Camera Gully of Delhi
Established in the 1970s, Kucha Chaudhary Market aka the camera market of Delhi, is a paradise for photographers.
A narrow lane just opposite the SBI branch marks the entry into the market. One can get easily confused if they see the lane, but once inside, there are shops that deal with all kinds of camera accessories.
The shops in this market have been dealing in the wholesale camera business for more than 35-40 years. From Olympus to Mirrorless, Polaroid to Instax, the market offers a wide range for camera lovers.
One can easily find an affordable vintage camera in a working condition in this market, rather than going to a high-end showroom.
