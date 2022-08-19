ADVERTISEMENT

Take A Walk Through the Camera Gully of Delhi

Established in the 1970s, Kucha Chaudhary Market aka the camera market of Delhi, is a paradise for photographers.

Ribhu Chatterjee
Established in the 1970s, Kucha Chaudhary Market, aka the camera market of Delhi, is a paradise for photographers. From camera films to the digital era, this market has been a hub for all kind of photo gears and services.

The camera market of Old Delhi.

(Photo Credit: Ribhu Chatterjee/The Quint)

Small repair shops on footpaths.

(Photo Credit: Ribhu Chatterjee/The Quint)

The bylanes of the camera gully.

(Photo Credit: Ribhu Chatterjee/The Quint)

3EHNT-E with Helios 16-28mm lens and f/2.58; Made in USSR. 

(Photo Credit: Ribhu Chatterjee/The Quint)

A narrow lane just opposite the SBI branch marks the entry into the market. One can get easily confused if they see the lane, but once inside, there are shops that deal with all kinds of camera accessories.

A shop selling tripods.

(Photo Credit: Ribhu Chatterjee/The Quint)

Collection of unused flashes.

(Photo Credit: Ribhu Chatterjee/The Quint)

Yashica 124G with 80mm single lens and f/2.8.

(Photo Credit: Ribhu Chatterjee/The Quint)

An owner sits outside his shop.

(Photo Credit: Ribhu Chatterjee/The Quint)

One can find rare lenses and camera bodies in the market.

(Photo Credit: Ribhu Chatterjee/The Quint)

The shops in this market have been dealing in the wholesale camera business for more than 35-40 years. From Olympus to Mirrorless, Polaroid to Instax, the market offers a wide range for camera lovers.

Film Camera's

(From Left) Nikon EM with 28-35 lens and f/3.5- 4.5.

Olympus-1 with 50mm lens and f/1.8.

Cosina C1s with 35-70mm lens and f/2.8.

(Photo Credit: Ribhu Chatterjee/The Quint)

Kandhari Flash Experts sell rare lighting gears.

(Photo Credit: Ribhu Chatterjee/The Quint)

A cupboard full of vintage gems.

(Photo Credit: Ribhu Chatterjee/The Quint)

Cameras from the World War Era.

(From Left) Rollei 35T with 40mm lens and f/3.5.Made in Singapore. 

Mamiya 16 Super with 25mm lens and f/3.5.

Minox Wetzlar Spy Camera.

(Photo Credit: Ribhu Chatterjee/The Quint)

Rajesh Kumar repairing one of his customer's camera.

(Photo Credit: Ribhu Chatterjee/The Quint)

One can easily find an affordable vintage camera in a working condition in this market, rather than going to a high-end showroom.

(From Left) Sankyo 8Z film camera with 10-30mm lens and f/1.8.

Pentax K1000 with 50mm lens, f/1.8, and single use external flash. 

(Photo Credit: Ribhu Chatterjee/The Quint)

Naresh Kumar has been running his shop for the past 10 years. He specialises in repairing vintage cameras.

(Photo Credit: Ribhu Chatterjee/The Quint)

(From Left) Kodak Retinette 1A with 45mm lens and f/2.8.

Canon QL19 with 45mm lens and f/1.9.

Yashica Electro 35Gx with 40mm lens and f/1.7.

(Photo Credit: Ribhu Chatterjee/The Quint)

×