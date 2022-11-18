ADVERTISEMENT
Seelampur: India’s E-waste Graveyard
Seelampur is the home of India’s largest e-waste dump yard providing a livelihood for more than 50000 people.
Located in suburban East Delhi, old Seelampur, is home to India’s largest e-waste dump yard. The locals refer to it as 4 Number Gali.
Inside the alley one can find a pathway filled with broken cell phones, wires, and batteries. India is the third largest e-waste producer in the world, producing around 2 million tonnes annually.
Everyday hundred metric tonnes of waste are accumulated in Seelampur to be recycled. Almost 50000 people make a living out of this e-waste.
