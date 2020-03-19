Nushrat Steps out Wearing Gloves; Gets Screened at a Store
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, celebrities across the world are taking all necessary precautions. Nushrat Bharucha was recently spotted outside a departmental store in Mumbai, wearing gloves. Before entering, her temperature was also checked.
Earlier, Anil Kapoor was also seen wearing a face mask at the Malang success party.
Take a look at the photos:
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
