Nushrat Steps out Wearing Gloves; Gets Screened at a Store
Nushrat Steps out Wearing Gloves; Gets Screened at a Store

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, celebrities across the world are taking all necessary precautions. Nushrat Bharucha was recently spotted outside a departmental store in Mumbai, wearing gloves. Before entering, her temperature was also checked.

Earlier, Anil Kapoor was also seen wearing a face mask at the Malang success party.

Take a look at the photos:

  • 04
    Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Nushrat Bharucha wears gloves as she steps out to buy supplies.&nbsp;
    Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Nushrat Bharucha wears gloves as she steps out to buy supplies. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    The actor gets her temperature checked outside the store.&nbsp;
    The actor gets her temperature checked outside the store. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Nushrat shares a light moment with the security guard.&nbsp;
    Nushrat shares a light moment with the security guard. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Nushrat waves at the paps.&nbsp;
    Nushrat waves at the paps. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

