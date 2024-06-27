ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's Dinner Date With Friends & Family

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot in a civil ceremony on 23 June.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in a civil ceremony on 23 June. On Wednesday, 26 June, the newlyweds stepped out for dinner with family and friends. Sonakshi wore a red ensemble, while Zaheer opted for a white shirt and pants for the dinner. Sonakshi's mother Poonam Sinha was also present at the dinner. One of their acquaintances, Anu Ranjan, shared a series of photos on her Instagram Stories.

