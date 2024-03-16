Pulkit Samrat & Kriti Kharbanda Share First Pics From Picture-Perfect Wedding

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot and exchanged vows amidst their friends and family in Delhi NCR on Friday, 15 March. The couple's grand wedding ceremony was held at the city's ITC Grand Bharat.
Kriti Kharbanda shared pictures from the wedding and wrote, "From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew, through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end, in every now and every then, when my heart beats different, it's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, you!"
Saying they look stunning doesn't even begin to cover it! The bride opted for a pastel pink lehenga and Pulkit Samrat wore a pastel green angrakha.
Check out the pictures from the wedding.
