ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: MP Budget Promises 1 Lakh Jobs, Rs 8,000 Crore for Ladli Bahna Yojana
Finance Minister Devda said that MP's share in the country's GDP has risen to 4.8 percent over the last 10 years.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
ADVERTISEMENT
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×