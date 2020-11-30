View Fullscreen
Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in Dev Deepawali festival, in Varanasi, Monday, 30 November.
(Photo: PTI)
In Photos: PM Modi Attends Dev Deepawali Celebrations in Varanasi
The PM also attended the Dev Deepawali celebrations at Raj Ghat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 30 November, inaugurated the six-lane Handia-Rajatalab section of National Highway 19 as he reached Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Dev Deepawali. The PM also attended the Dev Deepawali celebrations at Raj Ghat, and a light and sound show at Sarnath, among other things.
Published:
