Two Militants Killed in Overnight Encounter in J&K’s Shopian

Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in an overnight encounter with the security forces in South Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Saturday, 26 December.

On Friday, the gunbattle began after security forces cordoned off the Kanigam area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about militant presence.

As the encounter continued for nearly 24 hours, two local militants were killed, two Army personnel injured and two residential houses of local residents completely destroyed.

As the security forces zeroed in on the hideout, they came under a heavy volume of firing that triggered the encounter. Police said the search operation is going on in the area.

The encounter in Shopian came just a day after two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Kreeri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.