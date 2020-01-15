In Pics: Aamir, Varun, Farhan Attend ‘Mee Raqsam’ Screening
<i>Mee Raqsam </i> is a special tribute to Kaifi Azmi
Mee Raqsam is a special tribute to Kaifi Azmi(Photo: Yogen  Shah)

In Pics: Aamir, Varun, Farhan Attend ‘Mee Raqsam’ Screening

Quint Entertainment
Photos

On Tuesday, Bollywood celebrities gathered to attend the screening of the film Mee Raqsam. Mee Raqsam is directed by Baba Azmi, who is the son of late poet Kaifi Azmi. The screening was held on Kaifi Azmi’s birth anniversary. Among those who showed up were celebrities like Vidya Balan, Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao, Farhan Akhtar with partner Shibani Dandekar, Varun Dhawan, Soni Razdan with husband Mahesh Bhatt, Shabana Azmi with husband Javed Akhtar, Naseeruddin Shah, designer Manish Malhotra and Rahul Bose. The film is a special tribute to Kaifi Azmi himself and follows the story of a father-daughter relationship.

Take a look:

Loading...
  • 12
    Farhan Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and Shibani Dandekar
    Farhan Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and Shibani Dandekar(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 11
    Vidya Balan at the screening
    Vidya Balan at the screening(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 10
    Farhan Akhtar poses
    Farhan Akhtar poses(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 09
    Javed Akhtar arrives
    Javed Akhtar arrives(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 08
    Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt.
    Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Aamir Khan arrives for the screening
    Aamir Khan arrives for the screening(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Varun&nbsp; Dhawan is all smiles
    Varun  Dhawan is all smiles(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Shabana Azmi with Vidya Balan.
    Shabana Azmi with Vidya Balan.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Naseeruddin&nbsp; Shah spotted
    Naseeruddin  Shah spotted(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Veteran actor Urmila Matondkar
    Veteran actor Urmila Matondkar(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Designer Manish Malhotra
    Designer Manish Malhotra(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Actor Rahul Bose
    Actor Rahul Bose(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Also Read : Pics: Bachchans, Kapoors Leave for Ritu Nanda’s Funeral in Delhi

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our Photos section for more stories.

    Loading...