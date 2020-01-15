In Pics: Aamir, Varun, Farhan Attend ‘Mee Raqsam’ Screening

On Tuesday, Bollywood celebrities gathered to attend the screening of the film Mee Raqsam. Mee Raqsam is directed by Baba Azmi, who is the son of late poet Kaifi Azmi. The screening was held on Kaifi Azmi’s birth anniversary. Among those who showed up were celebrities like Vidya Balan, Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao, Farhan Akhtar with partner Shibani Dandekar, Varun Dhawan, Soni Razdan with husband Mahesh Bhatt, Shabana Azmi with husband Javed Akhtar, Naseeruddin Shah, designer Manish Malhotra and Rahul Bose. The film is a special tribute to Kaifi Azmi himself and follows the story of a father-daughter relationship.

Take a look: