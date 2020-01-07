Pics: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil, Disha Patani Launch ‘Malang’ Trailer
The cast of <i>Malang </i>at the trailer launch.
The cast of Malang at the trailer launch.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

On 6 January, the trailer of upcoming film Malang was launched in Mumbai. Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. The cast of the film gathered in Mumbai for the trailer launch on Monday. Disha Patani looked stunning in a shimmery green dress; Aditya was also dressed in a green t-shirt.

Following the trailer launch, the cast of the film met up at Aditya’s residence for a casual gathering to celebrate.

Take a look:

  • 12
    Aditya Roy Kapur poses for the cameras.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Anil Kapoor arrives for trailer launch.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Aditya Roy Kapur poses with Disha Patani.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Disha Patani looks gorgeous.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Aditya and Anil Kapoor share a moment.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    The cast of Malang.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    The entire team of Malang.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Anil Kapoor arrives for the party.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    The party was  held at Aditya Roy Kapur’s residence.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Disha Patani smiles for the cameras.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Aditya Roy Kapur spotted.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Aditya and Disha pose adorably.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Produced by T-series and directed by Suri, the film hits the theatres on 7 February. The action-thriller is directed by Mohit Suri.

