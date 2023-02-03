ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: This Darjeeling Temple Is a Perfect Example of Religious Syncretism
The altar at the Mahakal Temple in Darjeeling is shared by Hindu and Buddhist priests.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
ADVERTISEMENT
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: India Photos Darjeeling
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×