Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi Wedding Reception: Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad Turn Heads

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi tied the knot on 11 June.

Film producer Madhu Mantena and author Ira Trivedi tied the knot on 11 June, in Mumbai. The couple hosted a star-studded reception to celebrate their marriage, and many Bollywood celebrities attended the event. The guest list included stars like Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Aamir Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan and more.

