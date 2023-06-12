Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi Wedding Reception: Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad Turn Heads

Film producer Madhu Mantena and author Ira Trivedi tied the knot on 11 June, in Mumbai. The couple hosted a star-studded reception to celebrate their marriage, and many Bollywood celebrities attended the event. The guest list included stars like Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Aamir Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan and more.
ADVERTISEMENT
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)