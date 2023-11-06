ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Blessed to Have You': Alia Bhatt Shares Photos on Daughter Raha's 1st Birthday

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter turned one on 6 November.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
'Blessed to Have You': Alia Bhatt Shares Photos on Daughter Raha's 1st Birthday
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to talk about her daughter Raha on her birthday. Her child turned a year old and she shared a sweet note while talking about the exciting journey she has been on. She wrote, "Our joy, our life.. our light! it feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away..there’s nothing to say only that we’re blessed to have you in our lives.. you make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself."

Also Read

'Negativity Travels Faster': Alia Bhatt On Backlash Over Her 'Lipstick' Remark

'Negativity Travels Faster': Alia Bhatt On Backlash Over Her 'Lipstick' Remark

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×