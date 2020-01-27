In Pics: Kartik, Sara Promote ‘Love Aaj Kal’ on ‘Indian Idol’ Set
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan(Photo: Yogen Shah)

In Pics: Kartik, Sara Promote ‘Love Aaj Kal’ on ‘Indian Idol’ Set

Ahead of the release of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were spotted on the sets of Indian Idol to promote their film. The actors shared the stage with Himesh Reshammiya who is a judge on the show.

Take a look:

  • 07
    The <i>Love Aaj Kal </i>cast.&nbsp;
    The Love Aaj Kal cast. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Sara Ali Khan is all hearts.
    Sara Ali Khan is all hearts.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Kartik Aaryan smiles.
    Kartik Aaryan smiles.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Kartik and Sara with Himesh Reshammiya.
    Kartik and Sara with Himesh Reshammiya.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    <i>Love Aaj Kal </i>releases on 14 February.
    Love Aaj Kal releases on 14 February.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Kartik gets cheesy on stage.
    Kartik gets cheesy on stage.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Kartik Aaryan spotted.
    Kartik Aaryan spotted.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Love Aaj Kal depicts love stories of two different eras the first is set in the early nineties, and unfolds between Raghu and Leena. The other, set in the present, happens between Veer and Zoe. Kartik plays Raghu and Veer, Sara Ali Khan has been cast as Zoe and Arushi Sharma plays Leena.

