In Pics: Kartik, Sara Promote ‘Love Aaj Kal’ on ‘Indian Idol’ Set
Ahead of the release of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were spotted on the sets of Indian Idol to promote their film. The actors shared the stage with Himesh Reshammiya who is a judge on the show.
Take a look:
Love Aaj Kal depicts love stories of two different eras the first is set in the early nineties, and unfolds between Raghu and Leena. The other, set in the present, happens between Veer and Zoe. Kartik plays Raghu and Veer, Sara Ali Khan has been cast as Zoe and Arushi Sharma plays Leena.
