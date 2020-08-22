Lockdown Or Not, Salman Khan’s Family Welcomes Bappa With Joy

The Khan-dan is known to celebrate every festival with much frenzy and fervor, especially Ganpati. This year, even while the world sits at home and maintains social distancing, Salman’s family welcomes the Ganpati idol to kick off the annual celebration. Usually friends and family and the media make their way to the Khan residence to join in the celebration but this time, it’s strictly a family affair. This year will be extra special for them as it’s Arpita and Aayush Sharma’s daughter Ayat’s first Ganesh Chaturthi.

Salman and his family spent the lockdown in their farmhouse in Panvel and recently got back after the lockdown eased out a bit. Here are few pics of Arpita Khan bring Ganpati idol home.