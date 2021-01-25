Sonu Singh writes his letter to India.
(Photo: Nidhi Mahajan/The Quint)
‘Pay Attention to Health, Education’: Citizens’ Letter to India
Citizens note the problems India should address in 2021.
On the occasion of Republic Day, The Quint relaunched its campaign ‘Letter to India – Ek Naya Start’ and invited readers to send in suggestions to rebuild India after a tough 2020.
Citizens say that in a world ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, hygiene and cleanliness should take centre stage. Secondly, citizens say, India’s health infrastructure must improve.
Raising the country’s standards of education while listening to students’ problems is also what several citizens want for India to have a ‘naya start’ in 2021.
